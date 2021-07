Directed by Eeti fame Ravi Arasu. Ayngaran has Mahima Nambiar as heroine. Kaali Venkat, Hareesh Peradi and Aruldoss play prominent roles.

With GV Prakash himself composing the music, cinematography and editing are handled by Saravanan Abimanyu and Raja Mohammed respectively. Says the director, I took my time after Eeti to write this script. This film will be completely my product. I am quite confident about it.