Covid-19: India records 43,654 new cases and 640 deaths

New Delhi: With 43,654 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,14,84,605 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,22,022 with 640 more fatalities.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,36,857 CovidD-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.