Hansika to romance Vijay Antony

Hansika is said to be paired opposite Vijay Antony in his action thriller with cinematographer turned director Vijay Milton.

To be shot in Daman and Diu, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is getting ready for his debut directorial film Pichaikkaran 2. The actor has completed the shoot of Kodiyil Oruvan, Tamilarasan, Agni Siragugal, and Khaki, he has also signed a crime thriller with director CS Amudhan of Tamizh Padam fame.

Hansika awaits the release of her 50th film Maha.