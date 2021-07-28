ICICI ties up with Dr Reddy’s

Chennai: Svaas Wellness Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited have announced a partnership for the pilot launch of a cashless outpatient offering in India.

According to a statement, the partnership marks the launch of Dr Reddy’s digital health solution ‘Svaas’ and demonstrates ICICI Lombard’s deeper foray into the wellness space.

“For Dr Reddy’s, it will bring together four key touch points in the journey of outpatient healthcare and wellness– doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and insurance – through various suitable collaborations. For ICICI Lombard, it will enable it to offer its wellness solutions through its comprehensive ILTakeCare app to a larger set of health-conscious consumers,” it added.