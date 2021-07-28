IIT partnered startup’s solution to bird droppings

Chennai: Clensta International, an IIT-Delhi partnered startup venture has recently launched Pigeon Repellant Spray, a solution to keep pigeons, who are known to carry germs that often cause lung related ailments, at bay.

“This recent is in complete sync with the steps that governments across States including the likes of Delhi are discussing extensively on the issue of bird droppings in the States and around,” a statement said.

It added that the spray is a unique product that has a concentrated formulation which helps to confuse and disorient pigeons to keep them off and away from their nesting sites without causing any harm to them.