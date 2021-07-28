Ilayaraja video: Complaint against writer-director

Chennai: Fans of Ilayaraja have filed a complaint against writer Rathnakumar and filmmaker Chitra Lakshmanan for alleged derogatory remarks against the music composer in a video in YouTube channel.

In a complaint to DGP, the fans said, “The video was out in March and we were shocked to see casteist remarks against Ilayaraja. We filed a police complaint then. But no action was taken. Apparently annoyed with the delay, we have approached DGP to take action against both Rathnakumar and Chitra Lakshmanan”.