Interest-free loans to buy digital learning aids

Chennai: An interest-free loan titled ‘Restart India Vidya Dhan Gold Loan’ will be available to up to 1,00,000 applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis to buy digital learning aids for sudents through 3600 plus Muthoot Fincorp branches across India.

In the scheme, loans will be given for up to Rs 10,000 per individual for six months. In this, no interest will be charged for a period of up to 90 days, a release said.

In addition, there will not be any processing charges as well. One applicant will be eligible for only one loan under the scheme, which can be availed by producing the student’s ID card, it added.