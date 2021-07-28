Is PMK getting closer to DMK?

Chennai: With local body elections in many districts likely to be conducted soon, the ruling DMK’s move to issue a Government Order providing 10.5 per cent special reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment is being viewed as a shrewd move.

The G.O. issued with retrospective effect from 26 February this year was to implement an Act passed by the previous AIADMK government in February.

The Act provides for ‘special reservation’ to the Most Backward Classes (Vanniakula Kshatriya), the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities and the Most Backward Classes, at 10.5 per cent, seven per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively, within the 20 per cent reservation provided for these communities.

“The special reservation within the MBC quota would be applicable for admission to all educational programmes, including professional programmes, from this year,” an official release said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he directed officials to issue the government order. In pursuance of the Act, the roster prescribed earlier in 2009 was being revised.

PMK founder Dr S.Ramadoss, who took the initiative that led to the enacting a Law in the Assembly, ‘wholeheartedly’ thanked Stalin for issuing the G.O.

He also thanked former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and former Law Miniser C Ve Shanmugam for taking steps to enact the law in the State Assembly.