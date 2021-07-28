Madras HC’s question to Tamilnadu government on Vanniyar reservation

Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the Tamilnadu government whether the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community will be implemented from this year.

The Court has asked the government to convey its response today itself. Various petitions were filed against the reservation stating that it will affect people from other communities.

It may be noted that the State government recently issued a Government Order for implementation of 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community with retrospective effect from 26 February 2021, the date on which the law was passed in the State Assembly during the previous AIADMK regime.

The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court refused to stay the legislation.