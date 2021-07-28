Metro Rail to accelerate its digital transformation

Chennai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has collaborated with Bahwan CyberTek to accelerate its digital transformation journey by building asset management system for Mumbai Metro Line-3.

The CAMS solution will help MMRCL manage different types of assets such as rolling stock, tracks, power supply systems, traction systems, signalling and control systems, platform screen doors, telecommunication systems, plants and equipment, automated fare collection systems, escalators, and lifts, tunnel ventilation systems, security systems, infrastructure, and related systems and electro-mechanical systems like fire alarms, domestic water, lightning, etc. through a single-window enterprise application, said a press note.