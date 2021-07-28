‘Obesity is an alarming health problem in India’

Chennai: People have adapted to the new normal. However, work-from-home and virtual education are leading to overeating, stress eating and weight gain in both adults and children.

The experience with Covid has reiterated the importance of maintaining good health, diet, and strong immunity system and hence, has added a lot of significance upon wellness and role of health monitoring at home.

Obesity is an alarming health crisis in India, according to experts. It is expected to triple between 2010 and 2040, with about 30 per cent of the population likely to be overweight.

Studies in 2015 by ICMR-IndiaB stated that 135 million were struggling in India with obesity and weight management issues. According to the fifth National Family and Health Survey released in December 2020, most of the women are suffering from the obesity related disease and it has increased significantly in the rural areas.

To tackle this major crisis hiding in the shadows, more conversations around monitoring and managing overall wellness have been gaining importance at the national and global levels.

Masanori Matsubara, managing director, Omron Healthcare India comments, “Obesity related issues have a strong linkage with lifestyle diseases adding a huge burden to our healthcare systems. This indicates that preventative healthcare management especially on the individual level are the need of the hour. Most of us consider weight management as one of the prime criteria to check the effectiveness of our healthcare regime. However, it’s not sufficient. It’s important to monitor what’s going on inside our body through many more indicators like BMI, body age, fat percentage, muscle mass, etc.”