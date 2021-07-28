Olympics: Sindhu makes merry in Tokyo

Tokyo: It was another dismal day for India in Tokyo as they saw defeats in archery and hockey. But PV Sindhu made up with a win this morning.

Archer off target

Archer Tarundeep Rai after defeating Hungary’s Oleksii 6-4, lost to Israel’s Itay Shanny in a shoot-off after the game tied 5-5.

Rai had the upperhand in the contest though he lost the first set. In the second and third sets Rai had the 10s coming which made him win the second set and helped him tie the set 3 despite shooting an 8.

Tarundeep became the favourite after winning the fourth set with a one-point difference. Itay Shanny held his nerves to score two 10s in the final set and to his fortune, Tarun hadn’t scored a single 10 in the final set. Winning the final set, Itay managed to tie the game 5-5 and then hit a perfect-10 shifting pressure to Tarundeep. Pressure got the better of Tarundeep as he shot a 9 to lose the contest.

A good win

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of women’s singles badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Hong Kong’s NY Cheung in a group J match on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian, who had claimed a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, prevailed over world No. 34 Cheung 21-9 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group. This was Sindhu’s sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.

World No. 7 Sindhu will meet Denmark’s world number 12 Mia Blichfeldt, who topped Group I. Sindhu has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Blichfeldt, whose only win against the Indian was at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this year.

The shuttler from Hyderabad, seeded sixth, had defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match.

Hockey: Indian eves disappoints

India lost the match against the defending champions, Great Britain 4-1 in the Women’s hockey Pool Game at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The loss was the team’s third consecutive one.

Great Britain, unlike India had a delightful start and scored timely goals to keep up the pressure. Britains’s Hannah Martin was a star as she scored their first two goals, one in the first quarter and the other in the second quarter, doubling their lead as the game progressed.

India’s Sharmila Devi retaliated with a goal originating from a penalty stroke. Nonetheless, India was trailing by the end of the quarter. India missed many a chance to equalize and it was too as the Britain team scored their third and fourth goal in the last two quarters.