Prithviraj’s Kuruthi to release in Amazon Prime

Debutant Manu Warrier’s Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi will be heading for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Debutant Manu Warrier’s Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi will be heading for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service officially revealed that the film will release on August 11, in time for Onam.

Also featuring Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan Achari, Mamukkoya and Navas Vallikkunnu, the political thriller is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj had earlier shared his excitement about making the film, saying, ‘To make a full-length feature film that has songs, thrills, suspense, high-risk scenes, choreographed action and chase sequences, and stunts in the deep forest… all this in such a short span, and yet achieve top-quality technical finesse is incredible. Absolute full marks to the crew to have kept pace with this fast yet superbly efficient process.’

Kuruthi has a script by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is behind the camera, while Akhilesh Mohan is the editor.