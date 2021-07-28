Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to come together again

Posted on by Agency

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could reunite for Rajkumar Hirani’s new project. According to reports, the iconic duo will team for a social comedy, which will also star Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

The Rajkumar Hirani film will be based on immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two countries – India (Punjab) and Canada.

Kajol is believed to have signed up for playing Shah Rukh’s wife in the film. Taapsee Pannu has been offered the role of a reporter who will cover his story across borders. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has been approached to play a character, who will help Shah Rukh on his journey.

Agency

More Posts