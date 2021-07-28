Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to come together again

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could reunite for Rajkumar Hirani’s new project. According to reports, the iconic duo will team for a social comedy, which will also star Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

The Rajkumar Hirani film will be based on immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two countries – India (Punjab) and Canada.

Kajol is believed to have signed up for playing Shah Rukh’s wife in the film. Taapsee Pannu has been offered the role of a reporter who will cover his story across borders. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has been approached to play a character, who will help Shah Rukh on his journey.