Covid cases rise in Chennai and 14 districts

Chennai: Though overall fresh cases of Covid-19 in Tamilnadu dropped to 1,756 on Wednesday, at least 15 districts including Chennai, reported a spike in new infections.

New cases in Chennai, went up for the second day with the city registering 164 new cases. On Tuesday, the city reported 139 cases. Chennai reported the second highest number of new cases after Coimbatore (179). Cases in Coimbatore also saw an increase from 169 on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities mounted to 33,995 with 29 more people, including a 17-year-old girl, succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.