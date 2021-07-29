Snehan enters wedlock with actress Kannika

Chennai: Lyricist- actor and politician Snehan married TV actress Kannika Ravi today in the presence of MNM chief Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Bharathiraja.

An erstwhile associate of Vairamuthu, Snehan wrote more than 2500 songs in Tamil and has also acted in a few films including Ameer’s ‘Yogi’.

Snehan also appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ and later joined Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency and Virugambakkam Assembly polls.

Kannika Ravi is a TV serial actress. She had acted in TV serials like ‘Amutha’ and ‘Kalyana Veedu’. She had also appeared in Samuthirkani’s ‘Saatai’.