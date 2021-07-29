Taapsee’s new campaign to empower youngsters

Actress Taapsee is spearheading a campaign to empower emerging India’s young influencers to achieve their dreams.

They will be mentored by four well-established influencers in their fields – Mrunal Panchal, NagmaMirajkar, Abigail Pande and Neha Doodles, who will share their tips and tricks along with their experience and knowledge of the craft. College girls from across the country need to make only one Instagram reel showcasing their talent in order to win.

Up to 100 winners will be chosen as the Nivea Soft Fresh Batch of 2021. The winners will then get access to a masterclass with the influencer mentors, an essentials starter kit for content creation, a professionalphotoshoot and a collaboration with Nivea India, according to a statement.