Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu today met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan and invited him for the centenary celebrations of the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly on 2 August.

A portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be also be unveiled during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, it is said that Appavu will be travelling to New Delhi to hand over the centenary celebrations invitation to President Ram Nath Kovind.