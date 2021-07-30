Indian rowers finish 11th overall in Olympics

Tokyo: Indian rowers, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, ended 11th over in the men’s lightweight double sculls competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Tokyo: Indian rowers, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, ended 11th over in the men’s lightweight double sculls competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

In Thursday’s Final B, the race held to decide the classifications for crews that had failed to advance from the semifinals, the Indian pair rowed hard and finished fifth with a time of 6 minutes 29.66 seconds at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Spanish finished first with a timing of 6:15.45 and Poland came second in 6:16.01.