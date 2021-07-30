Judge murder: SC seeks report from Jharkhand

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand, and has asked the State Chief Secretary and police chief to submit a report on the progress of the investigation within one week.

The court also expressed worry over reports of attacks on judicial officers, and indicated it might seek reports from the concerned state governments.

“This Dhanbad case has wider ramifications. We are getting reports that judicial officers are being attacked around the country. We intend to examine this and may seek report from all states,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said.

CCTV footage showed that Anand, district and sessions judge-8 of Dhanbad court, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on Wednesday when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.