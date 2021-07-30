Lockdown extended in TN till 8 August

Lockdown in Tamilnadu has been till till 8 August till 6am without any further relaxations.

A statement from Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the District Collectors and police personnel have been instructed to follow and implement covid protocol strictly.

‘If coronavirus cases are on the rise in a particular are the District Collector and police personnel can take a decision on closing that particular area,’ the statement added.

The statement further said that relaxations has been announced in the previous weeks to ensure that the livelihood of the people are not affected.

‘If people do not follow the covid protocols properly then the result will be very bad,’ the statement read.

The statement added that strict action will be taken against the commercial outlets that do not follow the covid norms.