Maha Samudram makers release motion poster

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharwanand starrer bilingual film ‘Maha Samudram’s’ motion poster was released by its makers on Thursday.

A character-revealing motion poster released by the team shows the intense characters of all the prominent cast.

The film’s director Ajay Bhupathi also tweeted the motion poster and wrote: Be ready to witness their intense and stunning characterisations. Kickstarting Maha Samudram promotions-emotions. Exciting updates rolling soon.

The ferocious looks of Sharwanand and Siddharth can be seen in the last two posters and both are simply outstanding. While Siddharth can be seen holding a gun, Sharwanand walks fiercely. Chaitan Bharadwaj gives great elevations to the lead characters with his terrific background score.

The bilingual film will be made in Tamil and Telugu and has already finished the shoot.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner.