Netrikann teaser goes viral

Nayanthara’s upcoming film Netrikann , which will see her in the role of a visually-impaired woman who gets embroiled in a dangerous situation with a serial kidnapper, is an unconventional and thrilling whodunnit.

Ajmal plays villain in the film, directed by Milind Rau and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

The film will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Netrikann is special because of the central character who is visually impaired and uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper, say the filmmaker.