No nod to Sterlite to continue operations: TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today said that permission cannot be granted for Sterlite industry to continue operations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who represented the State government in the Supreme Court said that Sterlite’s request to continue operation cannot be accepted as there is no shortage of oxygen in the State.

Following this the court has postponed the next hearing to 6 August. It may be noted that Sterlite Copper Plant, which was shut a few years after deadly protests, was allowed to manufacture medical grade oxygen from April amid the second wave of the coronavirus.