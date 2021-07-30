Parliament adjourned till Monday amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi: Lok Sabha’s proceedings were adjourned for the day today amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus and other issues.

When the House reassembled at noon, amid the din two bills — The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill — were introduced.

The Rajya Sabha’s proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour today as Opposition parties tried to raise the issue of the Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on political rivals, critics of the government and journalists among others.

Despite uproar by the opposition, two bills — The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — were passed in the Lok Sabha while the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The opposition parties continued their protests on various issues like the Pegasus snooping row and the farm laws, as both houses were adjourned many times in the day.