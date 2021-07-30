Rajinikanth starts dubbing for Annaatthe

Rajinikanth has started dubbing for his upcoming mass action entertainer. Produced by Sun Pictures, director Siva ofandfame is directing the film.

As the title suggests, Annaatthe is all about the bond between Rajinikanth and his late-born sister Keerthy Suresh.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. Imman is composing music for the film, Vetri cranks the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

Annaatthe is scheduled to release for this Diwali. Sun Pictures and Rajinikanth want the film to release in theaters so, the release plan also entirely depends on the pandemic situation.