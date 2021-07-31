‘22.6% increase in lightning in India’

Chennai: Earth Networks, an operator of nationwide lightning detection network in India, has released its 2020 India Lightning Report recently.

In 2020, Earth Networks’ Total Lightning Network detected 39,549,444 lightning pulses in India, of which 12,022,402 were dangerous cloud-to-ground strikes. The top five States with the most lightning last year were Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Also, in 2020, India saw the highest concentration of lightning in May, June, and September because of the monsoon season. In 2020, although the rainfall average across India reached 109 % (just 1% less than the 2019 average of 110%), the lightning increased by 22.6% compared to 2019, a press release said.

India experiences extreme amounts of heat and moisture due to the country’s proximity to the equator and the Indian Ocean, contributing to severe and sudden thunderstorms throughout South Asia. According to a study by the National Crime Records Bureau, since 2001, 2,360 people die in India every year due to lightning.