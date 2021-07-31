Gayathrie to star opposite GV Prakash

GV Prakash Kumar will be seen playing the lead in Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy’s new film.

Gayathrie Shankar of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Super Deluxe fame plays GV Prakash’s pair in this yet-untitled film.

The shoot of the film will begin in August first week in Theni and surrounding locales. Gayathrie is said to be playing a nurse in the film.

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, NR Raghunathan will be composing the music for the film and Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics.