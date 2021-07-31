Stokes takes break from cricket over ‘mental well-being’

London: Ben Stokes, the talismanic England all-rounder, is taking an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect to prioritise his mental wellbeing, the England and Wales Cricket Board stated on Friday, 30 July.

The break, which will see Stokes miss the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India, has also been taken with a view to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

Ashley Giles, the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said the all-rounder has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.