TN gets ready to welcome President

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on 2 August on a five-day visit to Tamilnadu. He will participate in the commemoration of 100th year of Madras Legislative Council and also unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the Legislative Assembly premises.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the President’s visit. Police will be deployed in large numbers to maintain strict vigil. This is his first visit to Tamilnadu after M K Stalin took charge as Chief Minister.

According to the President’s itinerary, Kovind will arrive here at 12.45 pm and after a brief reception, will proceed to Raj Bhavan for launch. At 5 pm, Kovind will participate in the commemoration of 100th year of Madras Legislative Council.

After the hour-long function, Kovind will leave for Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay.

On 3 August, he will leave for Sulur Airfield in Nilgiris district from where he would reach Raj Bhavan at Ooty by a helicopter.

On the next day, the President will attend an event at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

On 5 August, he was expected to visit some popular tourist spots in Ooty and would leave for Chennai the next day en route Delhi.

It may be recalled that Stalin met Ram Nath Kovind a few days ago at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the meeting, Stalin invited him for unveiling Karunanidhi’s portrait at the State Assembly Hall. This was Stalin’s first meeting with the President after taking over as Chief Minister of the State.

According to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, the events will take place at 5 pm on the day in the Assembly Hall in Fort St George. ‘The President has given his consent to be the chief guest of the event. Governor Banwarilal Purohit will preside. The dignitaries will address the gathering,’ the Speaker said.

Last week, Stalin chaired a meeting with the Speaker and other Ministers who are a part of the committee looking after the arrangements.