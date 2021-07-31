Tokyo: Indian women hockey team put up a good show 

Tokyo: Indian Women’s hockey team won 4-3 against South Africa in Women’s Pool A game at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The chance to qualify to the knock out stages, however, depends on the outcome of the match between Great Britain and Ireland. Tokyo: Indian Women’s hockey team won 4-3 against South Africa in Women’s Pool A game at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The chance to qualify to the knock out stages, however, depends on the outcome of the match between Great Britain and Ireland.

The match started off slow but plenty of drama and action followed by the end of the first quarter. Vandana Katariya scored her first goal for team India to take the lead in the quarter. However, South Africa deflected a goal past India’s defense in the last few seconds leveling the score.

In the fourth quarter, team India took the lead and the game away from South Africans when Vandana got her hat-trick and the team defended the lead until the last second.

Indian Women’s hockey team’s fate is in the hands of Great Britain, who will face Ireland today evening. If the Britain emerges with a win or a tied match, team India will have a chance to qualify to the next round.

Anjum, Tejaswini fail to qualify

India’s ace shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for the medal event after finishing 15th and 33rd respectively in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Anjum Moudgil amassed 1167 (54x) points at an average of 9.725 after shooting 120 shots on the target in three positions while compatriot Tejaswini Sawant gathered 1154 (50x) in the qualifications which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the top-8 players’ final. Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Yulia Zykova created a new Olympic Qualification Record with 1182 (78x) points.

Kamalpreet Kaur sparkles

India’s Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the finals of the Women’s Discus Throw after scoring 64.00 in the qualification round at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She was the only other person to cross the qualification mark after USA’s Valarie Allman, who had scored 66.42 and topped the list.

Panghal’s campaign ends

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) bowed out of the Olympics with a stunning 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez, beaten by the Colombian’s relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout here on Saturday.

Das loses to Furukawa

India’s archery campaign at the Olympics ended without a medal after Atanu Das lost to home favourite Takaharu Furukawa 6-4 in an intense five-setter in the men’s individual pre-quarterfinals here on Saturday.