Urvashi Rautela offers prayers at Kalikambal temple

Actress Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut film opposite the legend Saravanan in Chennai.

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram from the Kalikambal Temple. Urvashi Rautela was spotted worshipping the Goddess. Urvashi Rautela is spotted wearing a garland of flowers and lemon with a tikka on her forehead. The actress stated a Dalai Lama’s quote in her caption which says, ‘The purpose of all the major religious traditions is not to construct big temples on the outside, but to create temples of goodness and compassion inside, in our hearts. ~ D.Lama THANK YOU #KALIKAMBALTEMPLE #CHENNAI’.

Her Tamil film will be directed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam and is yet to be named. Urvashi Rautela will play the lead role of an IITian and a microbiologist in the movie, which will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.