Kiara thrilled to be part of Shankar’s film

Kiara Advani is all set to team up with Shankar and Ram Charan in their new film.

Kiara says ‘I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen’.

The film will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thaman is composing the music for the film.

The shoot of the yet-untitled film will begin in September. Sources say that Ram Charan plays a dual role in the yet-untitled biggie.