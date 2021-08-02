Nayanthara’s Netrikann trailer crosses 3 mn views

Nayanthara is gearing up to enthrall the audience in a new avatar with Netrikann. Thw recently unveiled trailer of the movie scaled more than 3 million views across all platforms.

While Nayanthara plays a visually impaired woman, Ajmal essays the antagonist role, and the entire premise involves an edge-of-seat thriller.

Premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 13, 2021, Netrikann is produced by Vignesh Shivan for Rowdy Pictures and, is directed by Milind Rau, who earlier shot to fame for his outstanding directorial Aval. The technical crew includes Girishh (music), RD Rajashekar (cinematography), S Kamalanathan (art), Dhilip Subbarayan (stunts), Lawrence Kishore (Eleditor), Vijay Rathinam (sound designer), Chaitanya Rao & Dinesh Manoharan (costumes), Naveen Sundaramoorthy (dialogues) and AM Rahamathulla (sound mixing).