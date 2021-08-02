Sarpatta Parambarai shines on Prime Video

This Prime Day, members were in for a mega entertainment treat: Prime Video announced the world premiere of much anticipated movies across multiple languages.

The list includes titles like Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil/Telugu), Toofaan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam) and Ikkat (Kannada) amongst others.

A statement from Amazon said the month leading-up to Prime Day was Prime Video India’s best ever in terms of viewership, with the highest number of streamers enjoying the content on the service.

Also, the day marked the most Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) selling on Amazon.in ever, as they saw an overwhelming response from Prime members. ‘With customers from over 96 per cent pincodes of India placing orders and with the month leading up to Prime Day marking the highest viewership for Prime Video and highest number of listeners for Prime Music, members enjoyed the best of what Prime Day has to offer.’