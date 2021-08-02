SJ Surya upbeat about Kadamaiyai Sei

Director turned actor SJ Surya is confident that his film Kadamaiyai Sei will do good. It stars Yashika Anand opposite him and the film is bankrolled by Ganesh Entertainment Ramesh and Nahar Film Zaheer Hussain. Venkat Raghavan’s (Muthina Kathirikai fame) is the director. SJ Surya and Yashika Anand pairing up for the first time.

Do your duty and expect rewards for your hardwork forms the crux, say sources.

Shooting was completed following strict Covid protocols. Post-production is on. The cast includes Motta Rajendran, Vincent Ashokan, Ramesh Vidya among others. Camera is by Vinod Rathnaswamy and music is by Arunraj.