18.46 lakh passengers used Chennai Metro in July

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been operating its passenger services from 21 June 2021 post lockdown imposed by government of Tamilnadu due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Presently CMRL is operating its Metro train services with 50 per cent capacity as per the instructions of the government.

A total of 22,02,045 passengers have travelled in the Metro trains from 21 June to 31 July.

A total of 3,55,579 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains from 21 to 30 June.

A total of 18,46,466 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains from 1 to 31 July. On 26 July, a maximum of 74,380 passengers have used the Metro trains to commute, the CMRL said.

In the month of July, a total of 30,160 passengers have utilised the QR code ticketing system, while 10,06,615 passengers have used Travel Card Ticketing System, it added.

CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing.