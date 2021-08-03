Amazon announces freedom festival

Chennai: Amazon.in has announced ‘Great Freedom Festival’ offering ‘big savings’ on a range of products from 5 to 9 August.

The e-tailer said in a statement that customers can shop from millions of products offered by sellers including artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across hundreds of categories including mobile phones, laptops, electronics, Amazon Business, fashion and beauty, essentials, home & kitchen, groceries, large appliances, work & study and more.

Customers can save more by getting extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, it added.