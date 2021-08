Chennai: Coforge Limited, a global IT solutions organisation, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021 (Q1 FY’22).

On consolidated basis, revenues for the quarter were $ 199.7 million and Rs 14,616 million,

up 42.8 per cent in dollar terms and 38.3 per cent in rupee terms year-on-year.

EBITDA for the quarter, on a consolidated basis, went up 34.8 per cent year-on-year and 4.2 per cent Q-on-Q.