Covid clustures originating from markets: Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has said Covid-19 clusters are originating from markets, crowded places and, on occasion, even visits to hospitals.

Amid slight rise in coronavirus cases in the State, he has directed officials that localised mini-containment measures were important when there were more than three Covid-19 cases in a locality, and that contact tracing should be done effectively.

He added: “After the relaxation of restrictions, such gradual increases are expected. But we need to ensure that they are reversed. Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures for workplaces, markets, crowded areas and functions may be tightened, while containment in areas where cases are reported is equally important.”

Meanwhile, at least 66.2 per cent of Tamilnadu population or two out of every three people in the state had developed antibodies against the virus, shows a serosurvey conducted by the State Health department.

The third cross-sectional serosurvey conducted between June and July covering 26,610 samples revealed nearly double the seropositivity compared to the rate prevailing at the end of the first wave in October 2020. The increase was because either more people were infected or more had got vaccine shots, officials said.