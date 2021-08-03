IIT-Madras launches India’s first virtual reality consortium

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched the country’s first Consortium for Virtual Reality called ‘Consortium for VR/AR/MR Engineering Mission in India’ (CAVE).

As a group of academia, industries, start-ups, and Government bodies, this consortium is being coordinated by IIT Madras.

The main objective of this consortium is to enable members to create new advanced technologies and applications in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality (XR) and haptics together.

A release from IIT-M said their research collaboration would be undertaken with industrial sponsors and participants from industry, academia, and Government.

The consortium will promote best practices, dialogue with all stakeholders, government policymakers, and research institutions.

It aims to become a resource for industry, academia, consumers and policymakers interested in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality.

The CAVE’s Engineering Mission is to promote engineering of XR and haptic technology development, not just using XR and haptics, and adoption of XR and haptics globally, particularly in India.