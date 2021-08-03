Karnataka can’t build Mekedatu dam without TN’s nod: Annamalai

Chennai: Tamilnadu Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has announced a protest fast on 5 August against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam. He also said Karnataka cannot build Mekedatu dam without Tamilnadu’s nod.

Speaking to the media, he said, “we are not here to react and prove to anybody. Karnataka maintains its stand clear and we are protesting to get it to drop that plan (construction of dam). We are not in the business of reacting. We hear people’s aspirations. We don’t give too much importance to what others say. We are with the aspiration of Tamilnadu farmers.”

He added: “From a legal point of view, Karnataka cannot construct the dam without Tamilnadu’s permission and there is no way that the dam can be built. The Union Water Resources Ministry is very clear that a dam cannot be built without the concurrence of the lower riparian states. This is where we stand. I can give an assurance that the Centre will not let down Tamilnadu.”