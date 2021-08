Chennai: Nestle India has reported a 10.7 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in profit for the quarter ended June 2021, driven partly by a low base and better sales growth.

The company’s net profit increased to Rs 5.4 billion in the second quarter of the current year 2021, from Rs 4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The June 2020 quarter was impacted by the nationwide lockdown.

The company’s revenues for the June quarter increased by 13.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,462 crore.