PhonePe launches wallet with auto top-up facility

Chennai: PhonePe has launched ‘India’s first’ wallet auto top-up feature using UPI e-mandates for its customers. This feature allows people to set up a UPI e-mandate once, after which PhonePe will automatically top up their wallet balance, when it falls below a minimum level.

This means PhonePe customers can now make multiple payments using their Wallet, without having to top up their wallet balance manually each time.

“This saves a lot of time and effort for PhonePe Wallet customers, as well as ensures a very high transaction success rate,” it said.