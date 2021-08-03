President Kovind leaves for Nilgiris

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind, who reached Chennai Monday afternoon and unveiled the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Tamilnadu Assembly, last evening, has left for Niligiris after staying at the Raj Bhavan here last night.

He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on 6 August. The President will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on 4 August and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.