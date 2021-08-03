Raj Kundra porn case: Shilpa Shetty makes emotional statement

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty, in a statement on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, said she would not comment on the allegations and alleged ‘unwarranted aspersions’, rumours and accusations.

Shilpa said that her media trial should not happen. The actress appeared to refrain from speaking anything on the Raj Kundra case and only cited her right to privacy.

“We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyameva Jayate,” Shilpa Shetty said.

She said the past few days had been ‘challenging on every front’ and there had been a lot of trolling and questions to her and her family.

“Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary,” she said.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she added.