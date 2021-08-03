She is on a write lane

As many as 30 authors have made their contribution to Eternal Trove, an anthology compiled by Sythanya, second year Psychology student.

Sythanya who is also a co author said there was no particular topic and each author made their own contribution.

Speaking about her journey as an author Sythanya said’I have been a co author for more than 12 books including A journey to inner peace, A myriad of emotions and The age of ash among others. I wanted to compile an anthology after I was invited to be the co author of an anthology. I found the compilation work for Eternal Trove to be interesting and exciting. Since each author worked on different topics, putting the works to match each other was challenging.’

She said it took three months for her to complete the book.

Sythanya added that she had received good responses from those who have read the book so far.

Speaking about her future projects, she said,’I am working on a solo book project. Around February or March I am planning to do it.’

Talking about her interest in writing books, Sythanya said,’ People are finding it to connect with each other. If we start writing we develop our language skills and will also be able to explore ourselves. It also suits my profession.’

Eternal Trove is available on Google books and will be soon available on Amazon Books.