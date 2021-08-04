Dulux launches USDA certified bio paint

Chennai: AkzoNobel India has launched its ‘most exclusive, super-premium interior emulsion offering’ that puts health and wellness first.

According to the company, the latest innovation ‘Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased’ is India’s first USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) certified bio-based paint.

“It has 26 per cent bio-based content (derived from sustainable plant-based sources). Adding more value, is the goodness of natural ingredients such as active bamboo charcoal and

tea tree oil, that make it a smart and sustainable paint solution.”