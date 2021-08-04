MG Motor ties up with Jio for connected car

Chennai: MG Motor India has announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IOT) space with Jio.

The carmaker said it will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

Customers of MG’will benefit from Jio’s internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, it added.

“Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move.”