Tamilnadu plans new law to ban online games

Chennai: A day after Madras High Court struck down the Tamilnadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021, State Law Minister S Ragupathy has said that a new law will be passed prohibiting online betting games like rummy and poker with stakes.

In a statement here, Raghupathy said that though the State government made its points clear on why these online games should be banned, the Court has struck down the law stating that proper reasons were not mentioned on why these games should be banned.

However, the Court has also said that there is no restriction of passing a new law with proper rules and regulations.

“Following this Chief Minister M K Stalin immediately instructed to formulate a new law to prohibit the online games in the State. This will be implemented at the earliest,” Raghupathy added.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy struck down the law on Tuesday while hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by a host of private companies offering online games.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss today said that the State government should analyse the shortcomings of the previous law and forumlate a new one to ban these online games in the State.

“The new law should be formed based on the report of a committee comprising of legal experts and technical experts,” he said.